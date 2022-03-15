Egyptian students who were evacuated from Ukraine have started sending applications to the Ministry of State for immigration and Expatriates’ Affairs to complete their studies in Egypt.

Minister Nabila Makram stated that her ministry will continue receiving applications for two weeks.

To be admitted into Egyptian universities, students must submit identification papers, a passport with residence permits stamped before 24 February — the first day of the conflict in Ukraine — as well as proof of enrolment from their Ukrainian universities.

Students wanting to transfer to Egyptian universities have three months to obtain the required documents from their universities in Ukraine.

Makram stressed that a unified form was submitted to register students studying in Ukraine to discuss their demands, saying that all students in Ukraine wishing to transfer to Egyptian universities should quickly complete the form.

It was previously stated by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar that his ministry will provide any support needed by Egyptian students in Ukrainian in light of the exceptional circumstances that Ukraine is currently going through.

The Cabinet recently agreed to accept the transfer of Egyptian students studying in Ukrainian universities to private and national universities in Egypt.

A total of 2,179 Egyptian students enrolled in Ukrainian universities have filled out the government form so far.

Egypt has repatriated hundreds of Egyptians — mostly students — from Ukraine after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So far, 80 percent of Egyptian students in Ukraine have left for other European countries, especially Poland.

