Western sanctions on Russia have disrupted normal economic and trade activities between China and Russia, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Some individual foreign companies have forced Chinese businesses to pick a side in the Ukraine conflict, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.

China opposes these restrictions on Chinese firms and will take necessary measures to safeguard their legitimate rights, Shu added.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman )



