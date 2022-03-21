PHOTO
A human rights delegation headed by a Bahraini activist is providing humanitarian aid on the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Euro-Mediterranean Refugee Network and Bahrain Society for Human Rights Monitoring secretary-general Faisal Fulad welcomed His Majesty King Hamad’s orders to provide relief aid worth $1 million to civilian refugees from Ukraine and other nationalities.
The Royal Humanitarian Foundation announced the initiative earlier this month as part of a regional response to the plight of refugees.
