A human rights delegation headed by a Bahraini activist is providing humanitarian aid on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Euro-Mediterranean Refugee Network and Bahrain Society for Human Rights Monitoring secretary-general Faisal Fulad welcomed His Majesty King Hamad’s orders to provide relief aid worth $1 million to civilian refugees from Ukraine and other nationalities.

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation announced the initiative earlier this month as part of a regional response to the plight of refugees.

