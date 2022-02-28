Australia's A$204 billion ($147 billion) sovereign wealth fund plans to wind down its exposure to Russian-listed companies, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, joining a global financial backlash following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Future Fund, which has investments spread across global equities, debt, currency and infrastructure markets, said it had about 0.1% of its holdings, worth about A$200 million ($144 million), in companies listed on the Russian Stock Exchange.

"We will be winding down the remaining exposure (which is not currently subject to divestment sanctions) as market conditions permit," a spokesperson said in an email.

($1 = 1.3930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



