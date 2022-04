Around 200 people were waiting to evacuate from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday but no buses had arrived as of mid-afternoon, mayor Vadym Boichenko said at a briefing.

He said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra)