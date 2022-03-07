EY said on Monday it will sever its links with operations in Russia, mirroring moves by KPMG and PwC, two other of the world's "Big Four" accounting and consulting firms.

"In light of the escalating war, the EY global organisation will no longer serve any Russian government clients, state-owned enterprises or sanctioned entities and individuals anywhere in the world," EY said in a statement on Monday.

"EY has commenced a restructuring of its Russian member firm to separate it from the global network."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)



