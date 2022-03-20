ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, have discussed the friendship and partnership ties between the two countries and the prospects for advancing cooperation to achieve their common interests.

This came in a phone call wherein the two top diplomats exchanged views on regional and global developments, and reviewed a number of issues of interest, including the developments in Ukraine and the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and to meet the humanitarian needs of affected civilians in Ukraine.

The two sides also discussed the stability of global energy and food markets.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness to enhance regional and international security and stability and the country's support for all efforts made to reach a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine. He pointed out the importance of accelerating efforts to address the humanitarian impact of the crisis and to meet the humanitarian needs of the affected civilians.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed