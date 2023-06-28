Suhail, the mascot for the UAE's space mission, as he sends out Eid Al Adha greetings to everyone.

AlNeyadi is not the only one representing the Emirati flag on his historic stint at the ISS - little Suhail is along for the ride as well.

In a tweet on Wednesday, AlNeyadi, is seen sporting a kandura, the UAE national outfit, as he greets everyone on this festive occasion with a smile..”

Together with Dr AlNeyadi and his three crewmates, Suhail too embarked on the mission from the Kennedy Space Centre on March 2, 2023.

On Tuesday, the astronaut shared a spectacular view of the holy city of Makkah.

AlNeyadi, who is presently on a six-month mission aboard the ISS, has shared several photographs captured from his space residence.

To commemorate Arafat Day (yesterday), the UAE astronaut uploaded an image of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

