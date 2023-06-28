Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is the highest in the pricing of sacrificial animals among the Arab Gulf countries for Eid Al Adha 2023.

This year, the price of sacrifices are witnessing a rise among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the main factors that led to the rise in the prices of sacrificial animals were the rise in global food prices, and the rise in freight rates which are largely associated with the sharp rise in oil prices in the global markets.

The pricing also depends on factors such as, whether the country is a producer or importer of livestock, as well as allocation of subsidies by the respective authorities for selling prices of sacrifices, as is the case in some Gulf countries.

Following are the GCC countries' pricing for Eid Al Adha 2023:

1. The Sultanate of Oman recorded the highest prices for sacrifices for the year 2023, with prices reaching 650 US dollars.

2. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came in second place, according to the SPA agency, Saudi Press Agency, the sacrifice ranges from 230 to 500 US dollars.

3. The State of Kuwait stood in the third place, according to Al-Najat Charity Association, where the price of the sacrifice ranged between 230 and 500 US dollars.

4. The United Arab Emirates came in fourth place, according to what was reported by the Emirates Charitable Activities Association, the price of the sacrifice ranged from 95 to 330 US dollars.

5. The Kingdom of Bahrain came in the fifth place, the price of the sacrifice ranged between 160 to 380 US dollars, according to the Al-Sanabel Charity Association.

6. Finally the State of Qatar at a price of 270 US dollars per sacrifice, according to the Qatari Qena Agency. The Qatari authorities have worked to provide sacrifices at subsidised and reduced prices.

