‘Join the Celebration and Win Big this Eid’ at Mercato Mall with a range of Eid-themed exciting events and activities from 4pm to 10pm daily from April 21 to 23, including Samba Sensations: The Rio Show, a roaming Rio carnival, Diablo Juggling Show, Roller-skating & Sing Along, a bird design workshop, face painting, as well as storytelling and games. What’s more, shoppers spending Dh200 at Mercato Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah will have the chance to win Dh20,000.

Shop for Dh150 at stores in City Centre Deira (excluding Carrefour) and instantly receive 200 SHARE points to cover transfer fees when sending money abroad. To redeem the SHARE points, present shopping receipts or money transfer receipts to the City Centre Deira Customer Service team. Offer runs from April 21-23 , during mall opening hours, from 10am-12am.

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in Dubai at Oasis Mall from April 22-25 for four days of Eid fun and entertainment for the whole family. Stop by to watch amazing performances, dancers, jugglers, and other roaming entertainment acts. There’s also the chance for kids to unleash their inner artists with Eid greeting card workshops and art sessions, plus an Alice tea party, free face painting and other workshops. Retail and entertainment outlets are open from 10am to 12am daily.

Families can shop for Dh100 at any store in the mall, excluding services and supermarkets, to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win three Lego sets every day.

Win amazing prizes in the Eid Al-Fitr Raffle Campaign 2023 by spending Dh200 at any of the participating malls during the operating hours. For each Dh200 spent, receive a digital raffle coupon to qualify for a chance to win a share of Dh200,000 in prizes. The raffle draws will take place at selected participating locations on the last three days of Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, with 10 winners receiving Dh5,000, six winners picking up prizes of Dh10,000 and another six winners taking home Dh15,000 each. Participating malls include Arabian Center, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall (pictured), Lulu Silicon Central, Mudon Community Center, Shorooq Community Center, Bay Avenue, Villanova Community Center, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Serena MarketPlace, Times Square Center, Al Warqa City Mall, Etihad Mall, Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall and Nad Al Hamar.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

