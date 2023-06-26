The year’s longest break to mark Arafat Day — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the Eid Al Adha festival will begin on Tuesday, June 27. With the Saturday-Sunday weekend, UAE residents will get a six-day holiday.

Muslims across the UAE will offer special prayers on the first day of Eid, which is on Wednesday, June 28.

Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs host the special prayers shortly after sunrise. The prayer spaces typically remain open from the Fajr prayer. Khaleej Times can reveal the timings of the prayer in some Emirates:

Dubai: 5.50am

Sharjah: 5.47am

(This list will be updated with prayer timings across the UAE once they become available)

How the Eid prayer is offered

The Eid prayer is a congregational one and consists of two units (raka’ah). In the first, the Imam will lead worshippers in offering multiple takbirs before reciting the surah Fatiha and another chapter from the holy Quran. In the second unit, too, multiple takbirs are said. At the end of the prayer, the Imam will give a two-part sermon.

Muslims are expected to listen to the sermon before hugging their loved ones Eid Mubarak and beginning the day’s festivities.

