The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a reduction in the normal working hours for employees in the private sector during the month of Ramadan.

According to the announcement, the private sector working hours will reduce by two hours per day during the month of Ramadan.

The ministry further stated that private sector companies may, in accordance with their interest and nature of work, implement flexible work patterns or remote work, within the limits of specified daily working hours.

Earlier, the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector and federal employees will reduce by 3.5 hours between Monday to Thursday during Ramadan, and by 1.5 hours on Friday, with all ministries and federal agencies.

Working hours will commence from 9 a.m. unless the nature of the work dictates otherwise.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources further announced, during the fasting month, federal agencies can also grant flexibility to employees to work remotely on Fridays during this period, at a rate not exceeding 70% of the entity’s total number of employees, in accordance with the approved controls.

The holy month of Ramadan is most likely to begin on Tuesday, March 12, as per the latest astronomical calculations, as reported by Khaleej Times, citing experts.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

