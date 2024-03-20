Ramadan baskets that will support thousands of underprivileged families during the holy month have been donated to the Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) by the Hidd Power Company as part of a charity initiative.

BRCS secretary general Mubarak Al Hadi commended the company’s efforts and dedication towards helping vulnerable families and addressing their needs during Ramadan, which emphasise their commitment towards their social responsibility to the kingdom.He praised the support of various institutions and extended his gratitude towards the citizens and residents of Bahrain for their generous donations.He also urged benefactors to provide as much assistance as possible so that the society can continue helping the poor.

The society is working to identify families in need and reach out to them. The distribution is expected to take place soon at the BRCS headquarters in the Diplomatic Area, with volunteers ready to provide assistant to families registered with the society.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).