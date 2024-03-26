Social media
AID

Qatar Charity implements ‘Feed the Fasting’ project in Gaza

The ‘Feed the Fasting’ project contributes to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza due to the severe shortage of food supplies

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 26, 2024
In parallel with the persistent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Qatar Charity (QC) continues its humanitarian efforts as part of its Ramadan campaign ‘Endless Giving’.

Under the ‘Feed the Fasting’ project, QC distributes meals, food packages, and bags of flour. Approximately 300,000 individuals have so far benefited from these distributions, with further assistance expected to be distributed to the crisis-affected in Ramadan.

So far, the number of the distributed ready-to-eat meals has reached 150,000, in addition to providing 12,000 food baskets and 13,200 bags of flour.

The ‘Feed the Fasting’ project contributes to alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza due to the severe shortage of food supplies and the absence of provisions for breaking fast during the sacred month.

This initiative stands as a continuation of the humanitarian efforts spearheaded by QC in Gaza since October.

QC is actively implementing its Ramadan projects in 40 countries through its field offices and local partners. With a focus on Palestine, internally displaced Syrians, Somalia, Yemen, and Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees, these Ramadan projects encompass Feed the Fasting, Zakat al-Fitr, and Eid Clothing.

QC encourages benefactors in Qatar to seize the opportunity of the blessed month to provide relief to the people in Gaza and other countries, especially crisis-affected regions. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.qcharity.org/en/qa/campaign?campaignId=617&UTMMId=0

To make contributions, a “Home Collector” can be requested through QC’s app (qch.qa/appen), in addition to dialing 44920000 for this purpose. Furthermore, benefactors can donate at QC’s branches, as well as at its collection points in the commercial complexes.
