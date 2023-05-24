Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the importance of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2023 in fostering Qatar’s position as a leading global business hub, particularly after its historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hosting, and the country’s advanced infrastructure and legislation.

He said the event is an opportunity to promote the Qatari economy globally, by highlighting its incentives and facilities that attract more investments and business to the country, and increase confidence in the Qatari economy, which stimulates and accelerates economic growth.

Speaking exclusively to Qatar News Agency (QNA) ahead of the QEF-2023 which begins tomorrow, Al Thani said that the participants would be able to exchange experiences in business and investment, and the event would provide an umbrella to enhance cooperation and communication among various economic sectors, opening new horizons for future cooperation and partnership.

Over the past two years, Qatar has produced two successful QEF editions, having provided a platform to discuss the most important strategic issues that top the priorities of the global economy, he said, highlighting the previous editions’ meetings, discussions, round tables, memoranda of understanding and various agreements that brought together a host of business leaders and policymakers worldwide.

To be held from May 23-25, the third edition will see greater international participation, with the aim of highlighting the necessary innovations to push the global economy ahead, Al Thani noted.

Commenting on the impacts of the event on the national economy, he said it would contribute to enhancing Qatar’s position as a leading business hub. It will bolster economic promotion and open new horizons for cooperation and partnerships, he added, extending invitations for local companies to actively participate in the forum to enhance their communication and cooperation with other foreign companies.

Al Thani said that the private sector plays an important role in stimulating the national economy and enhancing bilateral trade exchange with various countries of the world through exchanging investments with trading partners and focusing on innovation and technology.

By providing an attractive investment environment and launching partnerships with foreign entities, the private sector also contributes to stimulating intra-foreign trade and enhances trade exchange between Qatar and world countries, he elaborated.

In this context, the official added, Qatar has provided world-class infrastructure and modernize its economic legislation, which contributed to enhancing the investment environment, reviving commercial and industrial activities, and attracting foreign investors.

He highlighted the incentives and exemptions and procedures, which created an attractive climate that made Qatar a leading destination and international business hub.

Al Thani stressed the wise leadership’s non-stop backing for the Qatari private sector, based on its keenness to provide it with the opportunity to play its aspired role in economic development.

