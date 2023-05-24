Media City Qatar (MCQ), an emerging, collaborative global home for media and creative talent in Doha, has signed a new multi-year contract with Bloomberg Media, securing the annual ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg’ (QEF) until 2027.

An official signing ceremony took place at QEF on Tuesday. The contract was signed by Media City Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani and Bloomberg Media CEO M ScottHavens.

The forum, now in its third edition, showcases Qatar’s position within the global business world and serves as a platform for exchange and dialogue to bolster economic opportunities locally and globally. Hosted for the first time at the ‘Katara Towers’ in Lusail Marina District and under the theme “A New Global Growth Story,” the Forum offers a spacious environment, allowing attendees to move around comfortably during networking sessions. It also features a diverse lineup of more than 1000 participants and over 50 main speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ali said, “We are eager to expand our relationship with the Bloomberg Media Group and the platform we have built together in the form of the ‘Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.’ Our commitment to global dialogue contributes to the economic and social aspirations that have defined Qatar’s positive trajectory over the years. Entering into a new collaborative contract will further cement the country’s position as a global hub for business, dialogue, and investment.”

Havens said, “We are excited to continue our work with Media City Qatar, delivering the Qatar Economic Forum to regional and global business leaders through 2027. Since its debut in 2021, the Forum’s interviews and connections have proven critical to expanding the global business dialogue, and we welcome the opportunity to extend and expand this important event in Doha.”

The forum has been growing in scope since its inaugural edition in 2021. Last year, the successful event bought together over 500 leading policy-makers and global thinkers, with over 75 main stage speakers, such as Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell, amongst many others, including government ministers from across the world.Media City Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani and Bloomberg Media CEO M Scott Havens at the agreement signing ceremony in Doha.

