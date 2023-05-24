His Highness the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the reception ceremony held on the occasion of Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Powered by Bloomberg at the Katara Towers: Fairmont and Raffles Hotels on Tuesday evening.

The reception ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, HE President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, HE President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, HE Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed, HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Ismailov and HE the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of ministers from the sisterly and friendly countries, along with a number of senior businessmen, politicians, thinkers, academics and media professionals.

HH the Amir held a dinner banquet on the occasion of Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Powered by Bloomberg, in honour of heads of states and governments and senior officials from various countries of the world participating in the Forum on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, HH the Amir discussed with heads of states a number of topics of shared interest.

