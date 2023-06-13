Indian construction and engineering multinational Larsen & Toubro (L&T) considers green hydrogen to be a game changer.

“We have built a very strong capability on the project execution and understanding of that domain where the green hydrogen is going to be consumed,” Subramanian Sarma, senior executive vice president at L&T, told Economic Times, India’s financial daily.

In December 2022, L&T secured a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth $2.779 billion from Air Products to work on the world's largest green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.

Sarma said he believed that green hydrogen will be a supplementary addition to L&T’s business, emphasising it presents a great opportunity to substantially augment the company’s portfolio and generate significant business volume.

He added that the hydrocarbon and metal industries will be the front runners in terms of green hydrogen adaptation.

