Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology company, has introduced a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) solution that enables cost-effective long-distance transportation of clean hydrogen by leveraging existing refinery and transportation infrastructure.

Hydrogen is a flammable gas with low density and cannot be transported efficiently in a gaseous form. Current solutions for transport include liquified hydrogen and chemical carriers such as ammonia, which would require additional infrastructure to accommodate new volume.

Honeywell UOP’s LOHC solution utilises existing refining assets and infrastructure to create and transport the carrier, according to a press statement.

In the Honeywell LOHC solution, hydrogen gas is combined chemically through the Honeywell UOP Toluene Saturation Process into a convenient liquid carrier compatible with existing infrastructure. The carrier can then be transported like gasoline or similar hydrocarbons. Once at its destination, the hydrogen is recovered from the carrier using the Honeywell UOP Methylcyclohexane Dehydrogenation Process. Existing idle oil refining assets can be revamped to release the hydrogen from the liquid carrier for use in multiple commercial and industrial applications. The carrier used in the Honeywell LOHC solution is readily available and requires minimal makeup, as per the statement.

“Honeywell LOHC can offer a long-distance transport option that can kickstart hydrogen ecosystems. Our LOHC solution can aid in the energy transition because it utilises existing refining assets and offers comprehensive solutions across the hydrogen value chain. From production and conversion, transmission, and storage, to distribution and use, our ready-now solution can be used to make operations safer, more efficient, and more reliable,” said Bryan Glover, President, Honeywell UOP.

