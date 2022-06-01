LONDON - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning, after uncertainty over gas payment in Roubles eased with market players assuming there will be no further supply cuts and after flows to Germany via Nord Stream rebounded.

In the British gas market, the contract for next day delivery fell by 5 pence to 125 pence per therm by 0940 GMT, while the contract for the weekend delivery fell by 20 pence to 130 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the July contract fell by 1.4 euros to 89.10 euros/MWh. The day-ahead contract fell by 3.45 euros to 82.45 euros/MWh.

Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday cut off gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract to supply gas to Germany, citing the companies' failure to make payments in roubles.

It has already halted supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra, as well as to Bulgaria, Poland and Finland. However, all these clients said they can replace the gas cuts from elsewhere.

Gazprom had indicated many gas supply contracts were due to be paid by the end of May and with that date now passing analysts said the threat of further cut offs seemed to have eased.

"The end of May indicates the end of the rouble payment uncertainty which kept the market nervous for the last two months," Refinitiv gas analyst, Marina Tsygankova, said.

"This can provide a bearish sentiment. Though the market will continue assessing the overall impact of the recent contracts terminations," she said.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea rose after falling on Tuesday.

"Liquidity is very low and this will increase volatility. Many traders don't want to take positions over the summer to avoid risk," said Jorge Funes, power trader at Spanish energy firm EDPR.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 0.71 euros to 84.73 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)