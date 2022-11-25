WORLD
Outlook 2023
Outlook 2023
OIL AND GAS
Outlook: Macro sentiments and physical oil markets point to near term oversupply
EQUITIES
Outlook 2023: Fund managers cautiously optimistic about Saudi equity markets
1.
More than half of UAE's top executives plan to quit jobs, cut work hours - survey
2.
Standard Chartered Bank appoints Mazen Fahad Al Bunyan as CEO of Saudi operations
3.
UAE sovereign ADIA sets $2bln data centre investment strategy with SC Capital
4.
Saudi PIF's offer for 51% tower stake is credit neutral for Saudi Telecom - S&P
5.
Saudi SABIC mulls setting up crude to chemicals complex in Ras Al-Khair
REAL ESTATE
Short-stay rentals heat up in Dubai thanks to World Cup
MORNING BRIEFING
Friday Outlook: U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; dollar heads for weekly loss
1
Twitter aims to diversify beyond advertising, but can it be done?
2
Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer
3
In emerging markets, the bulls are back again
4
Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
5
Manchester United's owners see escape hatch in soccer club deal boom
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
CRIME
Nigeria lost $2bln in eight months due to oil theft
REAL ESTATE
Nearly 2,000 flats, villas sold in Dubai in one week
OIL AND GAS
Nigeria loses $2bln in eight months due to oil theft
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Kenya signs $3bln loan facility with Africa's trade finance bank
REAL ESTATE
Short-stay rentals heat up in Dubai thanks to World Cup
1
India's Hero MotoCorp to raise two-wheeler prices from next month
2
Spain, EU propose to keep Gibraltar land border open, Spain says
3
UK faces winter of strikes as workers demand higher pay
4
ArcelorMittal plant in Ukraine aims to resume production as soon as possible
5
AD Ports Group, China Harbour Engineering Company ink topside infrastructure agreement
INVESTMENT
A multi-sector approach to semiliquid private credit
ECONOMY
PIMCO cyclical outlook: Prevailing under pressure
FINTECH
iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 media partnership