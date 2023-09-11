LONDON: Sixty UK search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment deployed to Morocco following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the UK Foreign Office said Sunday.

UK Emergency Medical Team is deployed to assess the existing healthcare capacity and the extent of the damage, noted an Office statement.

"I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly On his part, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "This is a devastating time for the people of Morocco, particularly those with loved ones they have lost or are missing.

"The UK has taken a leading role in the international effort to enhance search and rescue operations; moving quickly to deploy our unique strategic airlift capabilities, expert personnel and aid. We stand firmly by Morocco as they get through this terrible event".

