President Marcos has expressed condolences to the people of Morocco following a powerful earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people last week.

Marcos said the Philippines is ready to extend assistance and any support that may be needed for Morocco's swift recovery.

A magnitude 6.8 tremor hit the Northern African country on Friday night.

'The Filipino people are saddened to learn of the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that claimed over 2,000 lives in Morocco,' Marcos said in a post on X on Tuesday.

'We stand in grief and solidarity with you, and our prayers go to the families affected by this tragedy,' he said. 'We have faith in the strength and resilience of the Moroccan people to unite and rebuild in the face of such adversity.'

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said that no one among the 4,600 Filipinos in Morocco was reported killed in quake.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said that so far, no Filipino has expressed intention to be repatriated.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) will offer prayers and masses for the eternal repose of the estimated 2,800 people killed in the quake.

Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of the CBCP-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People (ECMI), said they were saddened by the news of the strong quake.

'We in CBCP-ECMI pray and offer our holy masses for the eternal repose of those who perish,' Santos said. 'We invoke our almighty God to sustain and grant strength of body and spirit of those who suffered and are deeply affected.

