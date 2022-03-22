BEIRUT- Vaults at branches of Lebanon's Fransabank were unsealed after a court accepted an appeal against a judicial ruling that froze the bank's assets, Al Jadeed TV and LBC TV reported on Tuesday.

Last week's ruling obliged Fransabank to seal its vaults. The bank said on Thursday it could not be able to execute cash transactions as a result.

Reuters could not immediately reach Fransabank for comment.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Tom Perry and Jon Boyle)