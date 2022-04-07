KUWAIT CITY - MP Hamdan Al-Azmi has forwarded queries to Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rashid regarding the press statement of Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Sa’ada Al-Shami that the Republic of Lebanon and Central Bank of Lebanon are bankrupt; hence, the Lebanese banks and their clients will incur losses.

He wants to know the total amount of Kuwaiti deposits in Lebanese banks, date and amount of each deposit, if the deposits were renewed, reasons for renewal, current status of Kuwaiti deposits in Lebanese banks, and if Kuwait communicated with the government of Lebanon after the bankruptcy declaration.

