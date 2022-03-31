BEIRUT- Lebanese prosecutor Ghada Aoun appealed on Thursday against the release on bail of central bank governor Riad Salameh's brother, Raja Salameh, a senior judicial source told Reuters.

Raja Salameh was arrested on March 17 on charges of helping his brother to launder the proceeds of illicit enrichment. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Thursday, investigative judge Nicolas Mansour ordered Raja Salameh be released on bail and banned him from travel, a second judicial source said. The senior judicial source said he remains detained, pending the appeal by Aoun.

Bail was set at $20,000, the senior judicial source said.

