BEIRUT- Lebanon is planning a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India but is waiting for the Lebanese central bank to open the necessary credit line, Economy Minister Amin Salam told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government has asked the central bank for a $26 million advance to launch the tender, he said, adding that the timing would depend on approval of the credit line.

Lebanon, which used to buy the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine, is waiting for prices and specifications of wheat from United States and Kazakhstan, he added.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam;)