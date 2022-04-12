Beirut -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has described the return of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, as a gesture for more solidarity with the Lebanese people, stressing that the relationship between the two countries will be based on pillars and foundations, in addition to a commitment to everything that protects Lebanon's sovereignty and distancing it from becoming a platform or a source of concern to any member country of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).



In a statement on the sidelines of the annual Iftar (Breaking-fast) banquet hosted by the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, PM Mikati said "This is the significance of the month of Ramadan, the month of mercy and solidarity, the occasion to strengthen the bonds of amicability that bind Lebanon to Saudi Arabia, and the solidarity that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and HRH the Crown Prince have been experiencing, hoping that it will be a new page towards developing relations between the two countries.



For his part, the former President of the Lebanese Republic Michel Suleiman stressed that the restoration of relations between Lebanon and the GCC countries shall be supplemented by state-led Lebanese political stances, citing that the foreign policy will be the basis, and Lebanon cannot remain away from the Arab League, pointing out that the Arab countries demanded to neutralize Lebanon from the crises of the region for the benefit of Lebanon.



For his part, former President of Lebanon Amin Gemayel considered the return of Saudi's Ambassador to Beirut, a very important message to all Lebanese, describing the move as Lebanon's return to itself, expressing hope that the next stage will be new, positive and constructive and that Lebanon will return to its previous era, open to all countries, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora also stressed the importance of Lebanon's return to the Arab fold and the restoration of its role and its close and fraternal relations with its Arab brothers, beneficial to all, adding that Lebanon, government and people must be keen on this step to achieve interest for all.



The Iftar (Breaking-fast) was attended by a number of ministers, ambassadors and senior officials.