As preparations for the historic coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, continue, British Ambassador to Qatar HE Jon Wilks has disclosed that more than 200 high-level representatives from across the world are expected to attend the event.

Speaking at a press conference at the British embassy in Doha on Sunday, the ambassador highlighted the UK’s preparations for the coronation and the important role that Qatar will play in the celebrations.

He discussed the efforts being made by both the United Kingdom and Qatar to ensure that the event is a truly international and memorable occasion, stressing that the bilateral relations between the UK and Qatar are strong, with both countries working together on a range of issues including trade, investment and education.

According to the envoy, the coronation of King Charles III will be the first major coronation to take place in the United Kingdom in 70 years, and it will be an international event, with representatives from around 200 countries expected to attend.

He added that the event will be broadcasted internationally, allowing people all around the world to be part of this historic moment.

The ambassador also highlighted the personal interest that King Charles III has taken in ensuring that the themes of youth, community, sustainability and diversity are reflected in the ceremony, making the event not only a celebration of the monarchy, but also a reflection of the values and aspirations of the people of the United Kingdom.

“The king wants to make it clear that these celebrations bring in all aspects of British society. The ceremony itself will have religious leaders representing Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism. All Christian denominations will be represented. So the king is head of the Anglican Church, which is a Protestant church, and the ceremony itself will be an Anglican Protestant ceremony but the Roman Catholic Church will take part,” Ambassador Wilks said.

In Qatar, the British embassy is supporting several events to mark the occasion. A musical concert of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will be held at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Thursday evening.

“There will be music from the coronation, a great musical experience, as well as a religious service. We’re going to have some of the great music from past coronations played there. Tickets are on sale for this concert,” he noted.

On Saturday, the day of the coronation, a party open to the public will also be held at the 900 park, allowing the people of Qatar to join in the celebrations, while a number of receptions will be held at hotels across the city of Doha.

The church in Qatar will also host a special event, further demonstrating the close relationship between the UK and Qatar.

“It’s a time of celebration. So, it’s a time when we invite anybody who wants to get involved to be part of it. Obviously, there’s a special role for the Anglican Church, which the king becomes the head of and the Anglican Church in Doha will host a service of Thanksgiving next week after the coronation,” the envoy said.

Ambassador Wilks emphasised the importance of the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Qatar, particularly in terms of trade and investment ties, pointing out that the UK is one of Qatar’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade between the two countries reaching over £6.3 billion in 2022.

He also noted the important role that Qatar plays in the region and praised the leadership of Qatar for its efforts and commitment to working with the UK on issues such as climate change and sustainability.

He also highlighted the importance of this historic event in celebrating this relationship.

With representatives from around the world expected to attend the ceremony, and events being held in Qatar to celebrate the occasion, the Coronation of King Charles III is set to be a truly historic and international event.

