RAMADAN

Qatar Charity seeks to pay off debt of 100 debtors in Ramadan

This comes as part of QC’s ‘Ramadan: Leave Your Mark’ campaign and within the framework of its keenness to serve the Qatari community

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2023
QATARRAMADAN
PHOTO
Qatar Charity (QC), through its ‘Alaqraboon’ platform, seeks to pay off the debt of 100 debtors during the current holy month of Ramadan. The debts amount to more than QR98mn.
This comes as part of QC’s ‘Ramadan: Leave Your Mark’ campaign and within the framework of its keenness to serve the Qatari community and promote social solidarity, a press statement notes.
Qatar Charity is currently negotiating with the relevant authorities to pay the debt of the first batch of debtors numbering 46 cases and their debts amount to over QR80mn. Then, payment is expected to be made for the second batch consisting of 54 cases of debtors whose debts amount to QR18mn.
QC said it hopes that before the end of the holy month and the advent of Eid al-Fitr, it would have successfully "completed this task and contributed to clearing
their debt, removing their trouble, and bringing joy to them and their families".
Qatar Charity attaches special attention to the issue of debtors, as it has allocated an icon within its ‘Alaqraboon’ app to facilitate the submission of applications. It
has also set up a special system within its electronic portal to market their cases in preparation for the payment of their debts. Further, it has a special committee for those in debt to study their cases and decide on them periodically.
Faisal Rashid AlFehaida, chief Local Programmes officer, said QC lists paying off the debt through its ‘Alaqraboon’ platform as one of its priorities, based on the Hadith “I think you should spend it on your nearest relatives”, in which the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has urged to do good for the benefit of the nearest relatives. He noted that this came to contribute to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 in the cultural, societal, economic, health and environmental fields, affirming Qatar Charity's attention to local community service, as well as its keenness to use digital tools to carry out its work transparently and quickly.
AlFehaida thanked everyone who donated and contributed to paying off the debt. He urged benefactors in Qatar to take advantage of the remaining days of Ramadan to multiply their rewards by supporting the ‘Alaqraboon’ platform to enable it to pay off the debt of other debtors in Qatar.
Last year, Qatar Charity managed to pay off the debt of 150 debtors, amounting to QR68mn.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

