A 5-day Eid Al Fitr break has been announced for public sector employees in Kuwait.

Beginning from Friday, April 21, the holiday will last till Tuesday, April 25. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, April 26, Kuwait News Agency said in a tweet.

The Eid Al Fitr festival, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023 in the UAE. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

