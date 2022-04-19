Wyndham hotels Ajman recently organised a series of philanthropic activities to reach out to the underprivileged members of the community in observance of Ramadan and as part of its ongoing partnership with Al Ihsan Charity Association.

The three properties - Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche – are sponsoring food boxes for 150 people every day for the entire duration of Ramadan. The food boxes are collected daily by members of Al Ihsan Charity and distributed to select needy families in Ajman.

The hotels also collected clothes, shoes, and bags for a Swap and Shop event amongst the team members. The proceeds raised from the two-day activity were handed over to the charity organisation.

Similar to its donation drive a year ago, the teams once again collected several boxes of unused medicine, which will benefit people supported by Al Ihsan Charity who cannot afford to buy their respective medications.

Ravi Santiago, cluster general manager, commented: “This year, our teams have organised a series of activities in collaboration with our long-standing partner, Al Ihsan Charity Association. We stay committed to our mission of giving back to the community, promoting altruism, and assisting groups, families, and individuals who are in need, not just during the Holy Month of Ramadan but throughout the year.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).