RIYADH — The women employees at the Department of Beneficiary Services under the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance have accomplished 100 percent performance results in handling the communications received during the period from the beginning of Shaban till Ramadan 10 (March 4-April 11).



During this period, they received 6,875 communications and telephone and online contacts, and these were pertaining to mosque services, propagation affairs, and the Holy Qur’an memorization societies.



According to a statistical report released by the ministry, these included 4,324 reports related to mosque services, nine pertaining to propagation affairs, four concerned with the Holy Qur’an memorization societies, and 71 related to other ministry services.



The number of complaints received against mosque employees reached 1150, while complaints against mosque employees’ services stood at 796, whereas complaints related to loudspeakers and mosque maintenance stood at 726 and 918 respectively.



The report indicated that the department received 1,326 communications in the Riyadh region, 974 in the Makkah region, 401 in the Eastern Province, 418 in Asir, 247 in Madinah, 265 in Qassim, 203 in Jazan, and 197 in Hail. There were 107 communications in the Tabuk region, 126 in Al-Jouf, 62 in Al-Baha, 52 in Najran, and 35 in the Northern Border Region.



In its report, the ministry emphasized the role of citizens in reporting any violations or observations related to the ministry’s various services. It also underscored the importance of their joint role with the ministry so as to redouble efforts to avoid any shortcomings, and deal with all communications received as soon as possible by contacting the number 1933 of the Unified Communications Service Center.

