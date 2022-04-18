Saudi Arabia - InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) voco Riyadh and voco Al Khobar hotels are offering a distinct ‘Ramadan nights’ experience to guests throughout the holy month with elaborate iftar and suhoor buffets.

voco Riyadh and Al Khobar aim to offer a phenomenal experience for both its residents and guests, reflecting voco’s high-end luxurious standards, which the brand is known for the world over.

Guests of voco Riyadh can enjoy Ramadan nights at three different venues within the hotels. The main space is the Ramadan tent called ‘Bait Al-Qamar,’ offering a grand buffet with live cooking stations and a variety of authentic Saudi dishes such as gursan, jeraish, bukhari rice, kabsa, harees, margoog, haili kubaibah, and hininy.

Lebanese and Middle Eastern delights

The Naya restaurant serves popular Lebanese and Middle Eastern delights, including hot and cold mezze (appetisers), grills, desserts, and other specialties.

Meanwhile, Anardana is a haven for Indian cuisine lovers, serving everything from tandoori grills, a variety of biryanis, exotic flavours and rich Mughlai gravies with chicken and mutton, such as Murgh Tikka Masala.

Exclusively, Acacia serves traditional Italian delicacies - from salad, appetisers, soups, and pastas to several types of pizzas. A variety of main course dishes and desserts is available. The restaurant's Italian risotto is especially popular among its guests.

Outdoor dining

Guests fond of an outdoor dining experience can enjoy a selection of tapas snacks and freshly made cocktails on the hotel’s terrace, which is home to a swimming pool as well as a fountain.

Whether one prefers the tranquillity of the early morning hours or the fun and thrill of watching a match on a large screen on the terrace, the outdoor experience is one of a kind and is sure to be memorable. The area is open from 8 p.m. to 2:30. a.m.

For a sumptuous culinary experience with friends and family, Horizon restaurant at voco Riyadh and Al Khobar offers the perfect place for iftar and suhoor that reflect the essence of the holy month of Ramadan. Horizon serves a holistic dining experience featuring an extensive variety of Saudi, Asian, Levantine and international dishes.

Similarly, guests of voco Al Khobar will be treated to the most popular Lebanese dishes through the Naya corner, while the most popular Indian dish will be served through Anardana corner.

A special occasion

Motasem Allaf, regional General Manager of IHG Group and voco Riyadh, invited guests to enjoy their Ramadan nights at the hotel, saying: "At voco, we want to offer our visitors a unique Ramadan experience that is not limited to a traditional buffet; we want it to be a special occasion that brings family and friends together through an unparalleled iftar and suhoor experience."

He said the hotel’s professional chefs have taken it upon themselves to prepare unique dishes from freshly sourced ingredients to meet all tastes and demands. “Be it grilled meats and seafood, or distinctive desserts such as cakes, baklawa, kunafah, or mamoul, there is something for everyone here,” he said.

Raffi Torikian, General Manager of voco Al Khobar, said guests can enjoy a wide choice of international restaurants - all in one place – at the hotel.

Customer service

“We are looking forward to providing voco Al Khobar’s guests with a unique and comprehensive experience and superb customer service, which will make their experience at voco Al Khobar like no other,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).