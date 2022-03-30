H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners from the punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ruler expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

This step comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.



