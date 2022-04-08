ABU DHABI- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) supports its Ramadan programmes in 64 countries by allocating an additional budget to enlarge its scope of beneficiaries worldwide.

Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, the ERC has implemented Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid clothes projects in four continents, benefitting over one million people.

The Iftar projects launched by the ERC in various countries have witnessed significant turnouts in the first week of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Ramadan tents and group Iftar locations in impoverished regions, refugee camps, orphanages and educational establishments have witnessed overcrowding with people fasting during the Holy Month.

The ERC is keen to provide the best services to beneficiaries and offer nutritious meals in line with the unique cultures of each country. Emirati embassies and ERC offices worldwide play a pivotal role in coordinating the Ramadan projects.

The ERC always aims to enlarge the scope of its international projects in light of its humanitarian responsibility and its goal of improving the living conditions of vulnerable categories and people in need.

The ERC has launched its Ramadan programmes in 19 countries in Asia, including Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, Jordan, Syria, the Maldives, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as in 31 countries in Africa, including Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Tanzania, Nigeria, Togo, South Africa, Gambia, the Comoros, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Liberia, Rwanda, Conakry, Cape Verde and Zimbabwe.

It has also launched related programmes in 11 countries in Europe, which are Kazakhstan, Serbia, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, as well as in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico in the Americas.