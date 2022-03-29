UAE residents are more likely to meet family and friends and donate to charity during Ramadan this year than they were last year, thanks to a return of consumer confidence as COVID-19 restrictions lift, according to YouGov.

The research organisation said pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour is returning as nearly half of the respondents (47 percent), said they will donate more to charity and meet family and friends more often doing this year’s holy month than last year.

In 2021, home visits and family gatherings were still restricted, meaning many relied on virtual means to celebrate the month, YouGov said

Younger adults aged 18-24 years are more likely to donate more to charity this year than those who are over aged 45 or over, 57 percent versus 41 percent.

However, shopping, both offline and online, online food delivery, visiting theme parks and dining in restaurants may not witness much change in consumer behaviour as a higher number of respondents say they are likely to continue a similar pattern of behaviour to last year for these categories.

Residents are less likely to stream music or watch a movie in a cinema this Ramadan then they were during Ramadan last year, 47 percent and 51 percent respectively, YouGov concluded.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

