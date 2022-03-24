Noon.com on Thursday announced that its Ramadan sale will run from March 27 until midnight on April 2 in the UAE with up to 70 per cent off on thousands of products.

Items in the beauty, fashion, electronics, home, toys, and appliances categories will be reduced by up to 70 per cent while smartphones will be available at up to 50 per cent off, with no-interest instalment plans available.

In addition, 60 per cent discounts will be offered on televisions, gaming devices, and cameras, with deals starting at Dh9.

Shoppers who have credit cards from certain banks will get an extra 20 per cent off.

"The Ramadan season is a very special time for our team, and we're doing everything we can to provide incredible value and our largest Ramadan assortment yet to our customers," says Ayten Alqersh at noon.

Toys and games are up to 60 per cent off during Ramadan. While prices up to 70 per cent slashed on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and kitchen appliances from top brands like.

Grocery essentials will also be on sale, with significant price reductions on household supplies, beverages, and cooking essentials.

