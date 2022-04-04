Ras Al Khaimah Police has intensified inspections of Ramadan tents across the Emirate to ensure all Covid-19 precautionary measures are followed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Colonel Dr Rashid Mohammed Al-Saladi, Director of the Community Police Department, said that from day one of Ramadan, the Ras Al Khaimah Police has started implementing specialised plans and integrated programmes to provide a healthy and safe environment for all residents.

The plan includes supervising Ramadan tents through visits and periodic monitoring to ensure compliance with health controls and hygiene requirements.

Ras Al Khaimah Police also makes sure the attendees in the Ramadan tent follow preventive measures set by the competent authorities, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distances to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah will continue to enhance health security checks and achieve the desired improvement throughout the holy month of Ramadan and EID days.

Colonel Dr Al-Saladi stressed the importance of everyone to be responsible and be aware of the rules so that random gatherings are limited and all preventive measures are adhered to.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

