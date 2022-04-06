The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have distributed 250,000 Iftar meals since the first day of Ramadan, in more than 30 countries.

Distribution of these meals will continue to take place in collaboration with state embassies.

Mohammad Abdul Rahman Al Ali, Director of Projects Department and External Aid, said that the Iftar project is a part of a larger programme which the organisation is keen to implement every Ramadan.

He added that the Iftar project is witnessing a large turnout in other countries. Al Ali said that there is a focus on implementing the programme in refugee camps so they can benefit from this initiative.

Areas of distribution are selected on the basis of studies that SCI has conducted, which identifies the countries which require the most help, he said.

He also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and donors of the programme for their generosity.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).