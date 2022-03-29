All employees at ministries, public authorities and government institutions will be allowed to work from home for a period of two weeks during Ramadan, which will start early next month.They will have two weeks in the office too in a co-ordinated move to ensure services do not suffer as a result of the holy month gesture of goodwill.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister directed to enforce a ‘50 per cent in-attendance’ work format. The measure does not apply to the security services and vital sectors such as staff working for the electricity, water authorities and those employed in civil aviation.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister also directed that services provided to citizens and residents must not be affected by the move. He assigned the Civil Service Bureau to set the required procedures and issue necessary circulars and instructions to ministries, authorities and government institutions.

