People in Oman and around the world who are observing this Ramadan might be required to fast on two occasions in 2030.

Ramadan is likely to occur twice in 2030, owing to differences between the Gregorian and the Islamic/ Hijri calendar, said Dr Sobeih Al Saadi, an astronomer.

“The Hijri year differs from the Gregorian year by about 11 days, and this means that every 33 years, Ramadan is repeated twice in one year,” he explained. “In 1965, Muslims witnessed the month of Ramadan twice: The first was in January and the other in December.

“In 1997, Ramadan was again observed twice: In January and December of the same year, and therefore in the year 2030 people will again witness the month of Ramadan twice, one in January and the other in December of the same year,” he said. “It will then happen again in 2063.”

Al Saadi pointed out: “For the year 2030, the crescent of the month of Ramadan will be created on Friday, January 4, 2030, at exactly 6:50 am, according to Sultanate of Oman time. The sighting of the crescent on that day will be very difficult as the moon will be at a height of 5 degrees and stay at the position for about 26 minutes.

“Accordingly, the countries that adopt astronomical calculations will have the first of the month of Ramadan on January 5, 2030, and the countries that rely on the legitimate sighting of the crescent will have the first of Ramadan on January 6, 2030 for the Hijri year 1451,” he added.

“In the Hijri year 1452, corresponding to 2030, the crescent of Ramadan will be seen on December 24, 2030 at 9:32 pm, and seeing the crescent on that day is also impossible, because it will set about 11 minutes before sunset.

“Therefore, it will be easily seen on the next day, Wednesday December 25, 2030, and therefore Thursday, January 26, 2030 will be the first day of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1452.”

Accordingly, those required to fast during Ramadan will do so for 36 days in 2030: 30 days at the beginning of the year, in January, and six days at the end of the year in December.

Dr. Sobeih Al Saadi explained this recurring phenomenon by saying: “This is due to the usual phenomena of nature, owing to the time difference between the Hijri year and the Georgian year.

“The Hijri year depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, and has 354 days in a year, and the Gregorian year, which depends on the movements of the sun and which spans a period of 365 and a quarter days.

“Therefore, there will be a difference of 11 days between the Hijri year and the Gregorian year.

If you make calculations accordingly, you will see that every 33 years, the month of Ramadan will take place twice one particular Gregorian year.”

