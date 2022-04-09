Mushroom Chaat is a culmination of different Indian chaats. Each bite of it will give your palate sophisticated flavours of Indian spices blended with the creamy texture of mushrooms. It is a fine dining starter, high in vitamins.

6 big size Button Mushrooms

1 Onion

1/2Capsicum

2 Garlic Cloves

2 tsp Honey

4 tbsp Mushroom Sauce

2 tbsp Olive Oil

Salt as per your taste

2 tsp Coriander Powder

2 tsp Red Chili Powder

2 tsp Chaat Masala

Finely Chopped Coriander Leaves

Sev for sprinkling as per requirement

Pomegranate as per requirement

Scoop mushrooms by gently pushing the stems away to remove them and with the help of a sharp spoon scoop gently to create a cavity.

Finely chop the mushroom stems and mix them with the scooped mushrooms portion, finely chopped onions, capsicum, and garlic cloves.

Heat a pan on medium flame, add olive oil, and add the mixture made in step two above. Saute them slightly while maintaining the crispiness. Add salt, coriander powder, red chili powder, chaat masala, and honey. Mix well.

Add mushroom sauce and stir it. Keep it aside and let it cool. Now stuff the mushrooms with the prepared filling. Place them on the corner of the pan on high to medium flame. Brush the pan with olive oil and close the lid.

Cook them for 2-3 minutes until they start leaking juices. Do not overcook them as then they will not remain firm enough to hold the filling and may fall apart. Dress it up by sprinkling sev, pomegranate, and chopped coriander leaves.

The above recipe will serve 6 mushroom pieces.

Inspired by a French and Spanish influenced rice-based dish cooked and mixed with meat and vegetables, we have cooked this with quinoa instead and added vegetables and chickpea and kidney beans. It’s yummy as the flavours are terrific!

1 cup Quinoa

2 Onions (medium size)

2 Tomatoes (medium size)

1 tsp Tomato Puree

3 Garlic Cloves

1-2 Green Chilli

150 grams of canned Chickpeas

150 grams of canned Kidney Beans

3 tsp Coriander Powder

1/2 tsp Asafoetida

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1-2 Star Anise

1-2Bay Leaves

Salt as per taste

Red Chili Powder as per your taste

2 tbsp Ghee/Olive Oil

1 Cup Water

Heat ghee/oil then add cumin seeds, chopped garlic cloves, bay leaves, star anise, green chili, and asafoetida, and then once they are a little sauteed, add sliced onion and saute it further until the onions turn a bit transparent and a little brown.

Now add chopped tomatoes and tomato puree and stir it properly and let it get cooked for a few minutes. Add water and cook for another few minutes.

Add canned chickpeas and kidney beans (you can add either, both, or other beans too). Add salt, coriander powder, and red chili powder and stir it. Add more water as required. Finally, add quinoa to the mixture and cook further on medium flame. Close the lid for a few minutes. Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves. Jambalaya is ready to serve.

The above recipe will serve one complete medium-sized salad bowl.

This is a healthy and less sweet Phirni dessert that combines apples and dates with a touch of rose and pistachio.

1-1/2 tsp Ghee/Olive Oil

2 apples(peeled and chopped)

1-1/2 cups Milk

4-5finely chopped soft dates

1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder

1 tsp Rose Water

1/4 tsp Saffron threads

1/4 apple (unpeeled and chopped)

Few drops of rose syrup

A few pieces of pistachio, very finely chopped

Add ghee to the pan and let it heat on medium heat. Add peeled and chopped apple and finely chopped dates to the ghee. Saute it for a couple of minutes. Once the mixture combines and sticks together add milk, cinnamon powder, rose water, and soaked saffron threads (in one spoon of milk) to the same and stir it until it boils. Let it cool down.

Add the mixture to the grinder; add some milk, if required, and form a smooth thick paste. Give it another boil and let it cool down. This will ensure that paste is balanced and cooked properly. Refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes.

When serving, garnish it with a few drops of rose syrup, and top it with a few unpeeled finely chopped apples and pistachio dust.

The above recipe will make around 4 serving cups.

Recipes courtesy UAE-based food blogger Sameer Goel

