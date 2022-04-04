RIYADH — The popular television show Al Assouf returns, with its third edition during this Ramadan, chronicling more of the Saudi social life in the 1980s and 1990s.



The TV drama series portrays a different Saudi Arabia, highlighting a traditional but tolerant society. It talks about how life was in the later decades of the last century in Saudi Arabia, showcasing events that changed the history of the Arabian Peninsula.



Al Assouf is one of the Saudi drama series that broke new ground by merging social, economic, and environmental topics, as well as representing several generations. Following that, many similar programs were created in the Gulf countries, but Al Assouf stood out for its unique dramatic plot, crew, and director.



Al Assouf stars will be back, according to artist Nasser Al Qasabi. Best known for the wildly successful satirical comedy “Tash Ma Tash, Al-Qasabi takes the lead role in a stellar cast that also features fellow “Tash Ma Tash” alumnus Reem Abdullah, Habib Al-Sanei, and Laila Al-Salman, among others.



Al-Qasabi said in the Joy Awards that the crew had concluded filming, and that he hoped the audience would be satisfied with the incredibly done third season. According to actor Abdulelah Al-Sinani, the third season covers the time period from 1989 to 1998, as well as the political, social, and economic events that occurred during that time, such as the invasion of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia’s commercial boom.



He said that all the key cast members will return, as well as a new group of characters that will be involved in the events. “I believe this season to be the best,” Al-Sinani said while guaranteeing that the characters would develop greatly. “So we will see Khaled in a new light, as well as Mohsen and Mohammed, and their children will play important roles in the story.



He said the series Al Assouf that produced in collaboration with the MBC Academy allowed Saudi youth outside the limits of representation to participate in the work. “Young people joined us as assistant director, production crew and decorator. “Every part of Al Assouf attracts important talents, each in their field, and the new generation is important and has a fresh perspective to share,” Al-Sinani added.



It's worth mentioning that the first and second seasons of Al Assouf were huge successes. The events of the series are centered on the changes that have occurred in Riyadh over the last five decades, as it chronicles what is considered as intellectual growth and transformations that have influenced many members of society.



The most notable incident that the series dealt with in the second season was Juhayman and his group storming the Grand Mosque in Makkah on the first of Muharram 1400 AH, which corresponds to November 1979.



The series, which is directed by the Palestinian/Syrian director Muthanna Sobh, is written by the late Saudi writer Abdul Rahman Al-Wabli, and starring Nasser Al Qasabi, Abdulelah AlSinani, Layla al Salman, Reem Abdullah, Abdul Aziz Alsokayreen, Rimas Mansour and Habib Al-Habib.

