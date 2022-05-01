Three countries in Asia and Africa are celebrating the first day of Eid Al Fitr today (May 1) while most of the Arab and Muslim world have officially declared May 2 as the first day of Shawwal.

Afghanistan’s apex court on Saturday announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted in various provinces of the country, hence Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 1.

Acting Government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late last night to confirm the announcement.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court said that 27 people in Farah, Ghazni, Kandahar and Ghor provinces had seen the crescent and presented evidence to the committee.

In Africa, Mali and Niger have also declared May 1 as the first day of Shawwal.

The UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen among other Islamic countries will celebrate the first day of Eid on Monday.

