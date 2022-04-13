Bakers from across Bahrain are whipping up a bevy of baked goods during Ramadan to raise money for special needs students and promote healthy eating, write Naman Arora and Mai Al-Khatib Camille.

The Ovenderful Mom Bakers’ Community (OMBC) has organised the Ramadan Bake Sale Charity event, running until May 2, with all proceeds from the sales going to the Sneha Recreation Centre, run by the Indian Ladies Association (ILA).

“Various varieties of baked goods, including chocolate ganache cupcakes, chunky brownies, focaccia bread, different flavours of cookies, chocolate clusters, crinkles, carrot muffins and banana loaf are available this year,” organiser Ekta Sethi told GulfWeekly.

“They are beautifully packaged so they will make good iftar gifts as well. Moreover, these baked goodies are made with healthy flours and healthy sugars, and some have no sugar, so they can be enjoyed guilt-free!”

The sale is a virtual event, similar to last year, and baker, instructor and recipe developer Ekta from Saisha’s Sweet Treats is co-ordinating the collection and delivery of items purchased during the charity drive.

This year, eight bakers are participating, two of whom are doing it for the second time.

In addition to Ekta, Bhaarti Passi, Siji Binu, Manjula Akula, Jaskiran Surve, Vedika Harmalkar, Kavitha Chowdary and Soni Khadilkar Damle have been busy baking up a baked goods bounty.

“Being a part of this initiative reminded me of how lucky and privileged we are and I feel fulfilled by donating to Sneha Recreation Centre and making a positive impact,” said Bhaarti, a Year 13 student at St Christopher’s School.

As part of the event, the group is also raising awareness about millets, which are a ‘powerhouse of nutrients,’ according to Ekta.

The 45-year-old Barbar resident, who also teaches differently-abled young adults, started running social impact projects for OMBC after moving to Bahrain two years ago, forming a group that has grown from four bakers to 15.

Last year, other than the Ramadan Bake Sale, the group had also delivered healthy treats to workers at various salons during UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons and taken sweet and savoury treats to an old-age home in Hidd during Christmas.

For this year’s Bake Sale, Ekta and the team have garnered support from a number of sponsors, old and new, including LuLu Hypermarkets Bahrain and the vegan Raw Candy café.

In addition, Lanterns, Let Them Eat Cakes and Fitness 365 has also sponsored the event.

“We are also looking for sponsors for our packing materials and boxes and for the specialised baking products and chocolates we will be using,” Ekta added.

“Since we are going to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to charity, it will be a big help for us. We are looking forward to great support from people of Bahrain as always.

“As Hellen Keller put it, the unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.

“Let’s bring cheer this holy month of Ramadan by buying healthy goodies. We wish everyone Ramadan Kareem!”

