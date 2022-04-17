Indian Ambassador Piyush Srivastava and his wife, Monika, are among the latest contributors to the GDN’s ‘Make a Child Happy’ Ramadan appeal.

Organised in co-ordination with the Maqabah Charitable Society, which first spearheaded the campaign in 1998, the community initiative aims to collect toys, game consoles and video games to distribute to 20,000 underprivileged, orphaned and sick children as Eid Al Fitr gifts.

“Both the ambassador and I truly appreciate this noble initiative to make the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr special for underprivileged children,” Mrs Srivastava told the GDN.

“We wish all success to this project, which will bring happiness and joy to the lives of these children.”

So far, approximately 12,500 toys out of the target of 20,000 have been collected.

GDN readers and visitors to GDNonline.com are invited to help bring more smiles and receive a cheerful welcome from security officers Anthony and Ibrahim at the GDN’s East Riffa base or drop off your donated gifts to their colleagues at the GDN’s commercial head office in Hoora.

If your company or institution wants to help too, contact the newsdesk on 17620222.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).