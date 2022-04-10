The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has launched the activities of the Ramadan cultural programme which will run until 21st April.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, "The revival of the heritage area in the heart of Sharjah and the rest of the emirate’s regions came during the Holy Month of Ramadan, based on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to revive these areas and strengthen their presence among the most visited tourist and recreational site, and to introduce the Emirati and Arab folklore, in fashion, games, customs, traditions, food, and others, to preserve them among the members of the new generation."

Aisha Ghabish, Director of Events and Activities Department at SIH, explained that the participation of the communities is distinct and purposeful. She added that SIH has harnessed the infrastructure of Sharjah Heritage Days by reviving them on this occasion with different names, while the markets will continue to be active until the end of Eid Al Fitr.

Dr. Mani Bounaama, Director of SIH Content and Publication Department, commented, "The Ramadan cultural council this year celebrates the Emirati folklore, traditions and Ramadan rituals. The Emirati folk memory is full of stories about Ramadan and its beautiful rituals, and we will present many of them through a number of valuable lectures for researchers, to recall a group of traditional topics, rituals and traditions that accompanied the holy month, in addition to other rich and diverse topics, and the releases of the institute's latest publications."



