The UAE Vice-President on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion of the 1 Billion Meals campaign to deliver one billion meals to the needy around the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen - including donations from 320,000 individuals, revealed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The leader further announced personal support for the drive, pledging 400 million meals to complete the target of one billion meals. The incredible achievement comes 26 days after the campaign began on Ramadan 1.

