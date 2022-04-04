The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with public and private sector institutions, on Sunday announced the launch of the 32nd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

Featuring major events and activities, as well as special deals and valuable prizes offered by the largest stores, the 33-day festival will also witness a large number of shopping centres and retail outlets offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on a variety of products and brands.

In addition, this year's edition will offer several cultural, religious, and recreational events suitable for the entire family, with a special focus on Emirati heritage, customs, and traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The launch of the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival clearly reflects Sharjah's status as a favoured global tourism and shopping destination. With that in mind, the SCCI works hard to enrich the festival with new activities to maintain the emirate's leading position in the festivals and events industry, thanks to the vision and support of its wise leadership," said Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of the SCCI.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-general for communication and business sector, SCCI, said: "Sharjah Ramadan Festival has become one of the major shopping events in the Emirate, due to its contribution to the economic movement in the emirate, as well as its role in supporting the business community and encouraging entrepreneurs to enter the markets and showcase their products. This is in addition to religious, cultural and social activities appropriate for the holy month of Ramadan."

